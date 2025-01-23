Free ‘The Arts Around Us’ event highlights creative collaboration with filmmakers, musicians, and artists

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park is excited to announce a free presentation in collaboration with Joan Gelfand as part of its ongoing “The Arts Around Us” program. The event will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Studios on the Park, located at 1130 Pine St.

“The Arts Around Us” program is designed to offer insights into the diverse art forms thriving within the community. The series aims to inspire audiences by highlighting the profound impact of creative collaboration, as demonstrated in Studios on the Park’s previous exhibition, “Poetic Prints.” This presentation will feature Gelfand, who will speak about the ways in which she has collaborated with filmmakers, musicians, and artists to amplify her poetry. She will also share how to find and work with collaborators. As part of the presentation, Gelfand will showcase three short films that went viral on social media.

Author of three collections of poetry, a chapbook of short fiction, and a novel set in a Silicon Valley startup, Gelfand has taught for California Poets in the Schools, The Writing Salon, and the San Francisco Writer’s Conference. “Outside Voices: A Memoir of the Berkeley Revolution,” published by Post Hill Press won the International Book Awards for U.S. History and the NYC Big Book Award. Her work has appeared in national and international publications including The Huffington Post, The LA Review of Books, The “J,” and The San Francisco Chronicle.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public.

To RSVP to the event, please email contact@studiosonthepark.org or call (805) 238-9800.

Feature Image: Joan Gelfand

