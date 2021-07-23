Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at barbiewb@hotmail.com.

Last weekend was a busy one at the Charles Paddock Zoo, especially on Saturday evening when approximately a thousand people stopped by to cool down at the 18th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari. Admission included “all you can eat” ice cream sundaes, root beer floats, sugar-free treats, and much more. It was an evening with exotic animals with exotic ice creams.

Supporting sponsors included Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, Atascadero Rotary Club, New Times, the City of Atascadero, and the Charles Paddock Zoo.

On Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., the Atascadero Farmers Market takes place at the Sunken Gardens. Summer Sizzle started at the end of June and will run through Aug. 4. The “Sizzle” offers a market filled with vendors, opportunities to taste wine and cider and enjoy live music! Featured chefs will offer free “chef samples” (while supplies last). The chef’s recipe uses ingredients that are offered by the Farmers Market vendors; Summer Sizzle festivities will be every Wednesday except during the Mid-State Fair, which opened this week and ends on Aug. 1.

The Summer Concert Series, “Saturdays in the Park,” returns this weekend at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand; on Saturdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Soundhouse will kick off the Series with their Rock, Pop, Reggae, and Country sounds this Saturday, Jul. 24.

Concerts are Free and open to the public. For more information, go to VisitAtascadero.com.

Special thanks go to Presenting Sponsors: Grigger and Alice Jones, Waste Management, Union and Vine, Perry’s Parcel and Gift, and Kirk Consulting. Supporting Sponsors include Quota of Atascadero, Starna Cells, Inc., and In-Kind Sponsor Allsigns.

Remember to take a lawn chair and a jacket. Even though it may be close to 90 degrees when you leave your home, it always cools down in the evening!

More good news on the Art Scene. Our son, David, has two pieces, a painting, and an etching, in the latest Paso Robles Art Association Show. The PRAA Gallery is located at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. The painting “Oaks Study” received recognition as Best in Show! The etching, titled “Half Dome,” is really a remarkable work.

The show, California Dreamin’, will be up until Sept. 1. Visit PasoRoblesArtAssociation.org for more information.

Studios on the Park is located at 1130 Pine Street in Paso Robles.

David also has two pieces in the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art Exhibit, The Undition, featuring work by the Central Coast Printmakers.

SLOMA is open Thursday through Monday, from 11-5 p.m. The museum is located at 1010 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo, on the West end of Mission Plaza. For more information, visit SLOMA.org.

You can also see two of David’s etchings, titled “Artifacts” and “Parisian Glow,” in the Art Display at the California Mid-State Fair.

To see more of David’s work as a Graphic Designer, Artist, and Printmaker, visit his website at DavidButz.com.

Mark your calendar for Jul. 31 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for a fun and exciting evening on the grounds of the Atascadero Printery, located at 6351 Olmeda Ave. in Atascadero. The free event will feature a Skateboard Demo and a classic skateboard movie from the ’80s, along with a silent auction.

For more information, check out atascaderoprintery.org.

Have a great weekend.

Cheers!

