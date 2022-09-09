I hope you are managing to keep cool and well hydrated during this unusually hot weather streak we have been experiencing. So far, we are doing fine, but I’m not doing any baking, that’s for sure.

Mark your October calendar for Zoo Boo on the 29th from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Charles Paddock Zoo located at Atascadero Lake Park. Join in the fun of carnival games, Halloween activities, tricks, and treats. You won’t want to miss the show with the Zoo Veterinarian for an extra special delight! So, put on your best costume and bring your whole family to a not-too-scary and wild night at the Zoo.

Thanks go to the sponsors of this event: Pure Pediatric Dentistry, Guest House Grill, State Farm Insurance John Donovan and Waste Management.

Remember the Atascadero Colony Days celebration will take place on October 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details and more information can be found at colonydays.org. The popular parade starts at 10 a.m. on El Camino Real.

The 6th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament takes place on September 16 and 17 at the Sunken Gardens Park in Atascadero. Registration will be accepted at the Atascadero Chamber or online at visitatascadero.org/cornhole. For more information, contact Mike at (661) 317-6048.

Looking ahead to November, the Pavilion on the Lake’s Annual Outdoor Holiday Boutique is scheduled for Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local craft vendors will display a variety of handmade items that will make wonderful Holiday gifts. Need more information? Go to VisitAtascadero.com.

Some of you may have relocated from Pasadena to North County and will be familiar with my recipe source this week. I have a beautiful Junior League of Pasadena cookbook titled California Heritage Continues, published in 1987.

The Junior League of Pasadena, Inc. “is an organization committed to promoting voluntarism and to improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.”

I think you will like this recipe using shrimp and with Morro Bay so close, just hop over to one of its fish markets. The trip will be an excuse to go where it’s cooler!

Summer Shrimp Curry

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup chopped green onions, including some of the green

2 teaspoons curry powder

3 tablespoons flour

1⁄2 cup Chicken Stock

1 pound cooked shrimp

1 cup peeled, seeded and chopped tomatoes

1 cup heavy cream

1⁄4 cup sour cream

1 ripe avocado, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Directions:

In a large skillet, over medium heat, melt the butter and sauté the onions with the curry powder until soft and clear, about 5 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook 1 minute. Add the stock and stir until thickened. Add the shrimp, tomatoes, cream, and sour cream. Heat for 5-7 minutes without letting mixture come to a boil. Fold in the avocado and lime juice. Serve with rice. Yield: 4 servings

For those of you who want something like Gatorade for hydration but are watching your sugar, a doctor recommended Gatorlyte, now on the market. I tried the orange, and I liked it. Of course, you can’t beat water! Stay cool. Enjoy the weekend. Cheers!

