By Rev. Elizabeth Rowley

What you say matters. In the Bible, it is written, “In the beginning, was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God.” (John 1:1) “And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light.” (Genesis 1:3)

I’m not saying you alone are God. I am saying that your word has as much power as you believe it does. I invite you to be so clear with your word that when you name and claim something to be made manifest and revealed in your life, it is revealed instantly.

You have to believe in the power of your word. I know you’ve heard it said that talk is cheap. I’m afraid I have to disagree with that. It seems to me that people cheapen talk. They do so by not keeping their word, breaking agreements, and building up mountains of unfinished business.

There’s nothing bad or wrong with that; it’s human nature. The scattered psychic energy, however, leaves you drained and exhausted. You might be left wondering why your affirmative prayers are left unanswered.

It’s because of the diminished power of your word. Now is the time to clean it up and make new promises. A ship with a small hole is still a sinking ship. Back in the day, contracts were made with the word and a handshake.

You can restore your belief in the power of your word by scanning your life right now.

Look for any area where you said you would do something and didn’t do it. Here are a few examples: phone calls, bills, tax returns, back taxes, credit cards, junk drawers, meetings, punctuality, gym commitments, healthy eating, etc.

Some individuals committed to working out at the gym three times a week are now merely sponsoring that gym. Keep the promises you make to yourself. Your word has as much power as your belief in it. By cleaning up these areas where you allowed your word to be disempowered, you restore power by believing in it.

When the loose ends are tied up, you begin to have clarity on your next steps and are free to forge ahead with conviction and authority.

As metaphysicians, we are called to be mindful of the words we speak, not out of superstition, but from a conscious consideration of what we desire to generate in the world. What you’re thinking about right now is creating your reality. Our words literally create worlds. What kind of world are you creating?

During this powerful revolution for racial equity and racial justice, let us discover the courage, fortitude, and meddle within that propels us forward in doing our work.

Don’t be a bystander in this movement for transformation. Join me in using the power of your word to describe the world one year from now. Let’s now describe with conviction and authority, using the power of our word, a world of equality that truly works for everyone.

And so it is.

