Last week I mentioned a fundraiser being put together by the Agua Caliente Chapter of California Questers and co-hosted by the Atascadero Printery Foundation.

The event, called “Fabulous, Fun and Funky,” is being set-up at hope Chest Emporium, located at 5800 El Camino Real, Atascadero, and will occur on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Last Saturday, I stopped by delivering a couple of clothing racks to be used during the sale and got a sneak peek at some of the “fabulous, fun and funky” items being donated. Jeannie Malik arrived while I was there with an armload of purses, scarves and other great items she was donating.

The sale will include men’s and women’s jackets, coats, purses, scarves, jewelry, hats and much more. Proceeds from the sale will help The Questers in their efforts to raise funds to restore the windows in the historic Printery building on Olmeda in Atascadero.

There’s still time to take in your donations of clean, usable, “fabulous, fun, and funky” items for the sale. For more information, contact event chairman Sheila New at sgnew@sbcglobal.net or call Karen McNamara at Hope Chest Emporium, 805-459-5113.

Speaking of “fun and funky” things to do, don’t forget to enter the Halloween photo contest at the Charles Paddock Zoo. All you need to do is visit the Zoo in your favorite Halloween costume and take a picture at the designated photo op display. Then email it to photocontest@atascadero.org along with the participant’s

name, age, and email/phone number. Please write “Halloween Costume Contest: on the subject line.

There is no fee to enter the contest and prizes will be given to winners in different categories. Regular admission fees to the Zoo will apply.

For more information, visit the Charles Paddock Zoo website at charlespaddockzoo.org or call 805-461-5080.

Here’s a great opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping. Mark your calendar for the 15th Annual Holiday Boutique, Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., outdoors at the Atascadero Lake Park, 9100 Morro Rd., Atascadero.

You can expect to shop with over 40 vendors on site for this one-day-only craft show where all the items are handmade by the sellers.

Craft vendors who want to participate can email pavillion@atascadero.org. Deadline for signing up is Oct. 30.

The event is free to attend. The City of Atascadero will be following all of the State and County safety guidelines for COVID-19. Face coverings will be required.

For more information, go to visitatascadero.com/events or call 805-470-3178.

ECHO has a “fun, and maybe even funky” event coming up in November. It’s called North County Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk. Everyone is invited to join in this activity to benefit ECHO. Please visit the ECHO website echoshelter.org for details and I will have more information here very soon.

ECHO is celebrating 20 years! From humble beginnings to the robust organization it is today, all made possible by community support and dedicated volunteers! You can continue to help by donating funds, donating services, or donating time.

Congratulations to everyone who helped grow this wonderful organization that helps those facing homelessness and hunger in our community.

Have a “cool” weekend. Get your pumpkin carved. Create your costume. Do not eat all that “trick-or-treat” candy yourself. Remember you bought it for the kids!

Cheers!

