Local MAGA Drag the Interstate participants rolled down El Camino through Atascadero Saturday afternoon, Oct. 31.

The event was part of a national MAGA Weekend — www.magadragtheinterstate.com.

Photo by Brian Williams

“American patriots from all corners of the Country will gather together and organize into rolling flag parade caravans within their States. They will circle their highways and byways, ending in a glorious flurry of red, white, and blue — and a big ol’ heap of old-fashioned American patriotism,” according to the website. “In all states across the Country participants will begin in several major cities from areas around their state to form local caravans that will eventually combine into a single, large rolling parade that will route through their roadways and spread a message of hope, unity, and patriotism.”

The local caravan started at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles and continued to San Luis Obispo.

