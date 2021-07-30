Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at barbiewb@hotmail.com.

It was a great week. John and I visited the Printmakers Exhibit at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art and the Paso Robles Art Association Show at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. We saw our son David’s work at both locations along with the outstanding work of other SLO County Artists. So much talent! We are indeed blessed in this area to have an abundance of accomplished artists who share their talent with us.

It’s so nice to be able to tell you “to mark your calendars” for coming-up events. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do that. For instance, circle Friday, Aug. 20, from 6:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 21, from 5-9 p.m. for the 2021 Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero.

Friday evening will be the 28th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite, and Saturday will be the 5th Annual Dancing in the Streets event with a Summer Concert and Dance Party by the Historic City Hall. Steppin’ Out and Burning James All Stars will provide the music for dancing.

The Atascadero Summer Concert Series “Saturdays in the Park” will feature Dulcie Taylor this Saturday, Jul. 31. She has a great voice!

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Hope you’re able to catch the Mid-State Fair this year. Don’t forget to check out the kids and their animals, the Home Arts, Flowers, Art Show, etc. So many entries by our county residents and so much thought and time goes into the Fair that it deserves our attention.

Our Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County is preparing for the opening of schools in this county. The goal for this year is to provide 2600 students in need with school-appropriate clothing through our Operation School Bell program.

Please visit our Thrift Store at 667 A on Marsh Street, San Luis Obispo, which is a key source of funding for our philanthropic program, Operation School Bell. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call 805-782-0824 or visit alsloccounty.org.

Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all volunteer, organization, with over 100 members.

Remember to take your gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, and sweatshirts to any of our North County cleaners, for distributions in December through Coats for Kids. The cleaners will clean the items free of charge, and our committee will pick them up. Although it is extremely warm now, we all know it will be very cold again this winter. Your donated coats will help to warm our neighbors in need. For more information, call me at 805-461-1234.

Here’s a recipe for a quick Sangria with a different twist.

Honey Apple Sangria

Directions: Pour 1 (750-ml) bottle white wine into a large pitcher. Whisk in ¼ cup honey. Stir in 1 cup Apple Cider (or sparkling cider) and 1/3 cup brandy. Add 1 small thinly sliced apple, 1 thinly sliced lemon and 1 thinly sliced lime to pitcher. Chill for 1 hour or until very cold. Garnish with an apple, lemon or lime slice. Serve over ice. Serves 8

Cheers!

