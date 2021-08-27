Dr. Gary Baker is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at pastor@gracebaptistpaso.org.

In future meditations, I want to share another series on the life of one of the most important people in the history of the nation of Israel. His name is Moses.

Moses was the great leader that God chose to deliver Israel from Egyptian slavery. Moses wrote the Pentateuch (First 5 books in the Old Testament), which he received by revelation from God. Moses had one of the closest relationships with God recorded in the Bible. The book of Exodus is the biblical record of God’s deliverance of His people Israel from Egyptian slavery.

The title Exodus literally means “a going out or departure.” It’s theme is deliverance. Almost four hundred years have passed since the death of Joseph (Genesis 50:26), and the relationship of the nation of Israel changed with Pharaoh. The nation had grown to over two million people. Pharaoh had made the entire nation slaves who became city builders and bricklayers. The persecution was severe, and the people of Israel were suffering greatly (Exodus 1:8-14). Because of God’s great love and promises that He made to Israel’s forefathers, He would carry out His promises to redeem Israel from slavery and take them to the promised land of Canaan. Exodus is a wonderful example of God’s love and care for His people and of His faithfulness to fulfill His promises. God loves to redeem and deliver His people from suffering. In order to accomplish this supernatural deliverance, God is going o prepare a man thru whom He will display His power. Moses would be used by God to deliver Israel from slavery. Again, we clearly see the great truth that God does all things according to a DIVINE PLAN. Moses would be called by God to accomplish a great work for God.

The life of Moses begins with a decree that Pharaoh made concerning the nation of Israel. Pharaoh decided to stop the growth of the nation by putting to death all the male children that were born (Exodus 1:5-22). Moses’ life begins by being delivered from death and becoming a son of Pharaoh’s daughter (Exodus 2:5-10). A slave boy became a prince. Moses would be raised as an Egyptian which would help him become a deliverer many years later. As a prince, Moses became very knowledgeable of Egyptian culture and life. This knowledge would later prove to be very valuable.

Moses’ life was be divided into three forty-year periods:

Life as a prince in Egypt: 1-40 years Life as a shepherd in the land of Midian: 41-80 years Deliverer and Lawgiver to Israel: 81-120 years. Moses is an example of a servant greatly used by God.

Lessons to Be Learned

God loves to deliver His people from suffering. God has a special plan of service for every believer. God carries out His will thru people He chooses. Serving God is the main priority of every believer.

