Anyone who thinks that he will not experience any problems in the new year I believe is naïve and unrealistic. No one knows what the future will be except God. It is comforting to know that God has given believers, who regard the Holy Bible as the Word of God, a clear promise concerning the future events that will enter into their lives.

Dr. Gary Baker is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at pastor@gracebaptistpaso.org.

This promise was written by the apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 10:13: “NO temptation has overtaken you except such is common to man; but GOD IS FAITHFUL, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you ARE ABLE, but with the temptation will also make a way of escape that you may be ABLE to bear it.” This promise clearly states that God is faithful and trustworthy to not allow something to ever happen to a believer in the new year that He doesn’t control and oversee.

God’s omnipotence and omniscience will prevent any temptation or trial to come into a believer’s life that God will not enable him to overcome and solve. God will supply both the wisdom and strength to overcome any problem. The Bible promises in Philippians 4:13 that a believer that trusts in Christ can do all things thru His power. The apostle Paul states in 1 Corinthians 10:13 that the problems and trials will overtake a believer but will NEVER OVERCOME him by defeating and destroying him.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Experiencing hardship and difficulties is a common thing in the lives of everyone. God is faithful to control everything that comes into His child’s life. This control is manifested by regulating how much can be endured by a believer who is being tried or tested. God tests a believer’s faith in trials to build him up and not to harm or destroy him (James 1:2-5, 1 Peter 1:6-7). Therefore, a believer will never experience a trial, test, or temptation that can’t be overcome and be victoriously conquered.

We can gain mastery over any problem because God promises to provide a “way of escape” so that he can bear and endure the problem until God reveals a solution. A solution is usually gained and achieved thru understanding God’s wisdom that is revealed in His Holy Word. Divine revelation that is received from the Bible usually provides both an effective and permanent solution to each problem.

I have personally seen this occur many times in my ministry of helping people. I exhort and encourage people to immediately appropriate God’s solution when it is revealed to them. This is the benefit of biblical counseling. It solves life’s problems in a truthful and correct way. In a very practical way, this verse in 1 Corinthians 10:13 makes it impossible for people to make excuses for not solving any personal problem. God is willing to solve our problems if we are willing to take His “way of escape” and obey His Word. May we claim and use God’s promise to be victorious problem solvers in the NEW Year

