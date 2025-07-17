Living in a small town like ours comes with a deep connection to history — not just the kind you read in textbooks, but the kind we live every day. As the owner of our local newspapers, we often get to look back at moments frozen in time — moments that, in retrospect, seem simpler, but really weren’t. Every generation faces its own challenges, and what may appear minor in the big picture can feel monumental to the people living through it.

Back in 1959, when the U.S. 101 freeway bypass through Atascadero and Paso Robles was completed, it was a major turning point for our community. Imagine the heated debates — splitting a town in two for the sake of progress. Decades later, we are still discussing whether that was a wise move.

Fast forward to today, and we see those same kinds of conversations sparking again — this time, over issues like paid parking in downtown Paso Robles and, more unexpectedly, the decision to change the name of the Charles Paddock Zoo to the Central Coast Zoo.

advertisement

As someone in the news business, I was taken aback. How did a decision of this magnitude happen with so little public awareness or debate? The name change was quietly discussed by city staff and approved with minimal transparency. It wasn’t until after the change was made that residents began to voice concern — one of the most vocal being Luke Phillips, who rallied for the city to reconsider.

However, Phillips later retracted his opposition after reading a letter posted on the city’s website — a letter he was urged to read by Atascadero Mayor Charles Bourbeau. That letter included serious accusations about Charles Paddock, accusations that, to date, remain unsubstantiated by any public records or formal investigation. Unlike other letters posted to the city’s site, this one was redacted to hide the author’s identity — a troubling decision that raises more questions than it answers.

Publishing such defamatory claims without a thorough investigation was, in my view, deeply irresponsible. It has cast a shadow over a legacy without due process and left many in our community wondering how and why this decision was made.

As a journalist and publisher, I believe we owe it to our readers — and to history — to stick to the facts. I’m currently working on a follow-up story that dives deeper into the zoo’s name change and the events surrounding it. If you have thoughts to share or a story to tell, please email me at hayley@13stars.media

Together, let’s continue to tell the story of our community — with truth, respect, and accountability.

Like this: Like Loading...