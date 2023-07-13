Friday Night Farmer’s Marketplace at Paso Robles Downtown City Park kicks off this Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Open Farm Days is a self-guided journey of over 30 farms, ranches, and purveyors throughout San Luis Obispo County, many of which are not generally open to the public. Local farms will open their gates to host farm tours, workshops, demos, tastings, and unique agricultural experiences.

Guests will blaze their own trail to learn how to milk a goat, observe busy bees in their hives, stroll through fresh flower fields, sip hard ciders and local wines, graze on locally grown groceries, taste exquisite olive oils, hand-craft aromatic and creative takeaways to remember the day by, tour the very fields their lunches were harvested from, cuddled with lambs, became educated gardeners, and so much more.

The popular event has expanded to three days this year, July 14-16, offering attendees a behind-the-scenes look at local agriCULTURE. Tourists and townies, community members, families, foodies, and agricultural enthusiasts will travel the SLO County Farm Trail to tour, taste, and learn. They will experience the excitement of truly connecting to our local agriculture. The energy for discovery is amazing, the smiles infectious, and of course, the animals adorable.

This year a new event has been added to kick off the three-day weekend, a Friday Night Farmer’s Marketplace at Paso Robles Downtown City Park. SLO Co Farm Trail farmers, makers, and friends will gather to show off their locally grown and made products to kick off the third annual Open Farm Days. Plan your farm trail adventures for the weekend, meet local farmers and makers who grow our food and make our life essentials and creature comforts. Try your hand at the Farm Supply roping dummy, challenge a new friend at cornhole, play marketplace bingo for prizes, and shop local. Open Farm Day tickets will be on sale, and ticket holders can pre-check in for the weekend activities there as well.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the SLO County Farm Trail, and The Great AGventure.

Tickets and information for all of the SLO Co Farm Trail’s Open Farm Days events July 14-16, are available at farmsteaded.com. General admission price for the two-day event is $55 and children under 12 are free. Day-of pricing is $60/per person.

Feature Image: Visitors learn about agriculture on one of the stops of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Trail. Photo by App Photography

