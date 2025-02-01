By the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

The gifts have been opened and decorations packed away. After the excitement of the holidays, a New Year is here. For many, that means New Year’s resolutions. If you need some inspiration, these resolutions are easily achievable in Paso Robles Wine Country.

Focus on wellness

They say life is all about balance. In Paso Robles, sometimes we take that literally. Work on your [Oak] Tree Pose (Vrksasana) in a yoga and wine workshop. Or get your legs pumping on an e-bike tour through vineyards. Wine country offers many ways to move your body, clear your mind, and enjoy the stunning scenery that surrounds us.

Try new experiences with friends and family

Wine brings people together year-round, and while you likely have your go-to wineries, the New Year is a great time to expand horizons. Gather a group of friends and family and try a new-to-you winery together! We’re confident you will make lasting memories and find new favorites. With over 200 wineries and more than 60 varieties, there are wines for every palate in Paso Robles. Use Pasowine.com to plan your next tasting experience.

Plan a paso wine staycation

After the hectic holiday season, it’s time to relax. There is no better place to do that than right here in Paso Robles. From rustic to modern, rest your head in charming bed and breakfasts, renovated hotels, reimagined motels, or even glamping. Paso lodging accommodations can meet any staycation preference.

Whether you make (or break) these 2025 New Year’s resolutions, we wish you health and happiness in this beautiful place we call home!

