By Camille DeVaul and the Paso Robles Area Historical Society and Museum

This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the Pittsburgh Pirates historic spring training in Paso Robles and to celebrate, the Paso Robles History Museum has unveiled a new exhibit about Paso Robles baseball.

Baseball in Paso Robles traces its roots back to the late 1800s, when the game was sweeping across the nation and cementing itself as an American pastime. From its humble beginnings to hosting major league teams, the journey of baseball in Paso Robles is a tale of passion, community spirit, and the pursuit of excellence.

One if the earliest mentions of baseball in Paso Robles was recorded in the “Baseball News” column on page 3 of the Paso Robles Leader, October 1, 1887. It reads:

“There was a match game of baseball that took place last Sunday on the windward side of the sulphur baths, between the Long Leg nine of Templeton (uniformed) and the Paso Robles Lightning Base Runners … “

Between 1909 and 1911, the game of baseball took a hold on local residents and businessmen who began to hold their open opening days of local games. Soon, the community found a need for their own baseball park and several citizens came together to purchase the block located west of the SP depot and work began in July of 1911.

The year 1912 marked a significant milestone with the arrival of the San Francisco Seals of the Pacific Coast League for spring training. Paso Robles proved to be an ideal setting, offering top-notch facilities and natural amenities, earning acclaim from players and managers alike.

As World War I unfolded, baseball activity waned, but hope reignited in 1922 with renewed efforts to attract big-league teams. The formation of the Paso Robles Athletic & Fair Association signaled a renaissance for baseball in the town, culminating in the incorporation of the association in 1923.

1924 marked a historic moment with the arrival of the Pittsburgh Pirates for their first spring training in Paso Robles. The occasion was met with fanfare as the team was greeted with music and warmth, setting the stage for a decade-long partnership that would define an era.

The years that followed saw the Pirates returning annually.

Despite the passage of time, the memory of baseball’s golden era in Paso Robles lives on. Today, a historical marker stands as a testament to the town’s rich baseball heritage, serving as a reminder of the glory days when the Pacific Coast Leagues and Major Leagues called Paso Robles home.

Learn more about the history of Paso Robles baseball at the Paso Robles History Museum located within the Carnegie Library in Paso Robles City Park. They can be reached at (805) 238-4996.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...