By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Through their travels, Donovan Schmit and his cousin Troy Larkin fell in love with the concept of pubs. Establishing a place where people can gather in a community fashion and be able to watch sports on TVs were ideal to them.

The two decided to open Pappy McGregor’s.

“We call ourselves a GastroPub, meaning a pub that takes its food and drink seriously, sourcing the freshest and highest quality ingredients possible,” Schmit explains. It is a community gathering place for great drinks, catching up with friends and dancing on the weekends, but also a to enjoy lunch and dinner. With comforting food and drinks amidst a warm and welcoming atmosphere with great service, Pappy McGregor’s is a space for the community of all ages to come together.

Pappy McGregor’s has become a dining destination and staple in downtown Paso Robles. They offer two “Pappy” hours with discounted drinks, and are able to hold celebrations of up to 80 guests on the back patio. There is also pride in the consistency of high quality food and drinks, as well as hospitality. “Our guests know they can come back over and over and receive the same great food time and time again,” Schmit says.

To show appreciation to the community, they offer the Local Pub Club where all North County residents receive 10 percent off every meal and drink. Upon signing up, locals show a proof of address, and then receive a Pappy’s hat, $10 birthday credit the week of their birthdays and a Pappy’s Pub Club membership card that doubles as a bottle opener. In addition Pappy McGregor’s donates to and supports local school programs and the Boys & Girls Club.

For locals and tourists to gather, Pappy McGregor’s good food, drinks and hospitable service is a mainstay for the community.

1122 Pine St., Paso Robles

PappyMcGregors.com

(805) 238-7070

