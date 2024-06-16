It’s us! Jimmy & Leigh-Ann from Shift N Gears Auto Repair. We are here to offer some monthly tips, tricks and tales from the automotive industry. Whether you are fellow gearheads, garage aficionados, or maybe you think about blinker fluid (Hint, Hint, you don’t have any blinker fluid), we are here for you. Keep Your Cool: Hot Summer Care Tips for Your Car!

Don’t Overheat Your Vehicle:

Ensure your cooling system is working at maximum capacity with fresh and clean coolant running through your radiator, water pump, thermostat, and hoses. Check for leaks and check for cooling related codes. You can also get a pressure test at your local shop for your cooling system; as many small leaks will never make it all the way down to your driveway. The temperature of your vehicle when running will evaporate the coolant and sometimes leave crusty white residue. Those are trails of coolant leaks.

Air Conditioning:

Test it before the temperatures rise to ensure it’s working efficiently. If you notice any issues like weak airflow or strange smells, have it checked by a professional. Vehicles typically need their AC Recharged every 5 years to keep it as cold as you want it!

Tire Care:

Check tire pressure regularly during the summer, as hot weather can cause fluctuations. Your tire pressure recommended specifications can be found on your driver’s side inner door panel.

Fluid Levels:

Be aware of the various fluids in your vehicle, such as transmission fluid, engine oil, brake fluid, power steering fluid, gear oil for your differentials, and windshield washer fluid. Check these levels regularly and top them up as needed in a pinch. Otherwise, each fluid type as a regular service interval where they need to be properly flushed or drainand filled. Recommended service interval will vary depending on vehicle size, how you drive it and if you tow or not.

Battery Health:

Ensure the terminals are clean and securely connected. If your battery is several years old, consider having it tested to ensure it can handle summer demands.

Supplies:

Keep extra towels on hand for spills and covering your seats or steering wheel when sitting and parked. Keep fresh water in glass containers for emergency top-offs and hydration if you get stuck. Always have a first aid kit on hand and basic tools for those surprise occasions (Hopefully your never have to use them).

