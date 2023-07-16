by Gina Fitzpatrick

The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce Visitor Centers are the core of information and resources not only for those visiting the Central Coast, but also for locals looking for special events, things to do, and for planning activities for visits from family and friends. We are currently ramping up to welcome all the visitors that come from places far and wide to enjoy the California Mid-State Fair. The Chamber offers information on everything from places to stay, play and eat to special activities such as the Lights at Sensorio or the Ravine Water Park and more.

The Visitor Center also provides a wide variety of maps. Do you want to know where all the wineries are? Perhaps you are more of a beer person and want to know where our local breweries are located? Do you want a map of the general area? Maybe you want to focus on Downtown Paso Robles or Templeton? Come in and we will help you find what you are looking for.

The Visitor Center has been ramping up and is now ready for summer with all our new swag. T-shirts, trucker hats, wine bags, tote bags, luggage tags, wine corkscrew openers, license plate frames and more. There are so many items to choose from that will help you remember your trip to the Central Coast or remind you of the beautiful place you get to call home. Our inventory is always changing, so come in and see what speaks to you. We want you to enjoy your visit and take home a piece of the Central Coast.

Located in the heart of downtown, the dynamic team at the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is here to help you curate a personalized and authentic Paso Robles experience. You’ll find everything you’re looking for and more, including:

The Official Paso Robles Visitor Center Guide

Brochures that show you all that Downtown Paso Robles and the surrounding area has to offer

Wine maps to discover your next world-class wine tasting and vineyard tour

Upcoming Community Event Flyers so you’ll never miss out on the next local experience

Complimentary postcards to share Paso Robles with your friends and family

Come visit us at Paso Robles Visitor Center, 1225 Park St., Paso Robles

The Visitors Center has all the information you need at its fingertips and is here to help your visit to the Central Coast a memorable one. Visit pasorobleschamber.com

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

