PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will host its fifth annual Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Fire Station 3, 2924 Union Road.

The free, family-friendly event will give residents an opportunity to meet local firefighters, tour Fire Station 3 and learn how first responders prepare for emergencies.

Guests can watch live firefighting demonstrations, explore fire engines and specialized emergency equipment, and tour the station’s new Training Center. The event will also include interactive safety activities, giveaways for children and a free hot dog barbecue.

The department will also provide information about preparing homes and families for potential emergencies, including wildfire and storm preparedness.

“Making sure Paso Robles is prepared for potential emergencies is key to a safer community,” said Ross Porter, Fire Captain of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. “The open house is a great opportunity to learn more about how the department operates, ask questions directly to our firefighters, and learn vital fire safety information.”

The event is free and open to the public.