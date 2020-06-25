PASO ROBLES — The proposed Beechwood Specific Plan (Project) will begin the public hearing process soon. The applicant and City’s Community Development Department are seeking resident input before the hearings.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the planned second open house for the Beechwood Specific Plan Project could not be held due to social distancing concerns. Therefore, the Project Applicants have prepared a “Virtual” Open House that can be viewed online at https://beechwoodspecificplan.com.

The project proposes the construction of 911 residential units, including at least 150 multi-family residential units; 40,000 square feet of neighborhood commercial/mixed-use development; over 20 acres of open space that include an 8-acre public park, smaller public green spaces, and conserved open space; and a 2.9-mile multi-use pathway network.

The project also includes improvements to Creston Road, Beechwood Drive, and Meadowlark Road. It proposes the extension of Airport Road from Meadowlark Road to Creston Road as well as a new collector road from Beechwood Drive east to Airport Road. Multiple off-site improvements to the city road network are also planned.

The project website may be visited through the end of July.

The website describes the major components of the project and addresses topics of interest or concern expressed at the first Beechwood Open House. At the end of the website presentation, comments or questions about the project may be submitted. These will be forwarded to the City of Paso Robles Community Development Department staff for consideration in upcoming public hearings on the project.

Project information can also be found on the City of Paso Robles website at www.prcity.com/beechwood. Stay tuned for additional information about the project and the dates of upcoming public hearings.

