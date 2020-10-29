PASO ROBLES — The northbound No. 2 lane, right, and off-ramp of Highway 101 at Spring Street in Paso Robles are closed due to multiple traffic accidents at this location, according to Caltrans.

Motorists may exit Highway 101 at Paso Robles Street but should expect congestion in this area. Northbound Highway 101 remains open.

At 4:14 p.m. it was noted on the CHP incident page that the northbound No. 2 lane and off-ramp of Highway 101 at Spring Street would be closed for 1-2 hours.

The California Highway Patrol incidents webpage shows two separate accidents — one with unknown injuries and the second with injuries — being reported within 10 minutes of one another.

The first accident was at 2:54 p.m. and involved an Audi SUV and Toyota Corolla with unknown injuries.

The second was an injury accident at 3:05 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet Cruze and a 2-door Dodge sedan. The coroner has been called to the scene.

