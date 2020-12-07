PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday, Dec. 7, the 2020 Home Wine Competition winners. Central Coast home winemakers were represented by entries of all types of varietals.

“The competition has become a valuable asset for those who make wine as a hobby and you can tell each year by the entries,” stated chief judge Mike Jones. “There were 24 gold medals awarded this year from the 127 total entries and the quality continued to improve.”

The California Mid-State Fair thanked all the volunteers and judges for their time in making the competition come to fruition, including Baker Wine & Grape Analysis, ETS Laboratories, Laffort USA, Michael Rose Cellars and The Vintner’s Vault.

“We are proud to be able to showcase our fellow Central Coast residents and their varietals during this unprecedented year,” said Colleen Bojorquez, Interim CEO.

BEST OF AWARDS

• Best of Show and Best White Wine:

Peter Allman-Ward (Templeton) Viognier

• Best of Dessert:

Michael Baugh (Paso Robles) Late Harvest Zinfandel

• Best of Red:

Jim McPherson (Cambria) Petite Sirah

• Best of Rosé:

Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Rosé

For the complete list of results, visit www.midstatefair.com/fair.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled for July 21-Aug. 1 and will be celebrating its 75th anniversary. Connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or keep instantly up-to-date by texting FAIR to 888111.

