Students competed in reindeer races, made wreaths, and decorated Main Street windows and campus

TEMPLETON — Students at Templeton High School (THS) have been busy celebrating the holidays with wreaths, reindeer races, window paintings, and more.

The floral design students have been hard at work creating and delivering wreaths throughout the community to those who purchased one. As the seasons change throughout the year students, create different arrangements that make their way to Templeton homes, businesses, and community buildings. Students learn business skills and design as they work on these projects. The Floral Design class is taught by Brandi Bognuda and is part of FFA and the Career Technical Education (CTE) program at THS.

Last week, members of the National Art Honor Society (NAHS) took the time to share their skills with local businesses by painting holiday designs on business windows. Their work can be seen down Main Street in Templeton. The NAHS is led by THS Fine Arts teacher Amber Wislersham.

Additionally, the NAHS made holiday cards. Students can order them this week and have them delivered to a student on campus during finals week.

Each month the ASB students bring students together by creating some friendly competitions. This month it was the reindeer races. Two “reindeer” pulled their “Santa” on a sled and raced through a course, careful not to lose their Santa.

“We try to find experiences where the kids can have fun together outside the classroom, build some class spirit and enjoy different ways to have friendly competitions,” said Matt Macfarlane, the activities director at THS.

Fourteen student teams competed in the races this month. Although the teachers typically compete against students in the monthly competitions, they decided to sit this one out.

On Dec. 7, students in ASB took the time to decorate the high school campus for the holidays. They worked together to get tinsel strung and bring the campus some holiday cheer, leading up to Winter Break.

