TEMPLETON — The 21st annual Templeton Community Clean-Up Week will be Sept. 23-30. This year’s event is different due to COVID-19 pandemic requirements.

Volunteers get to choose the date and time that is most convenient for them to conduct their litter pick-up.

Contact the Templeton Recreation Department at 805-434-4909 to request a Clean-Up Kit. The kit has all the supplies necessary for your household-group to pick-up trash. Kits have enough materials for four to five people.

The Templeton Community Services Recreation Department will be assigning volunteers areas throughout the community that need cleaning.

This annual event held in conjunction with EcoSLO helps the community and reduces litter before winter rains arrive and wash debris into local creeks and streams.

Individuals may sign-up online and print the required waivers by visiting www.templetoncsd.org or by contacting Recreation Supervisor Melissa Johnson at mjohnson@templetoncsd.org.

For more information, contact Johnson at mjohnson@templetoncsd.org or 805-434-4909.

