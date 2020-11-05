TEMPLETON — In August, CHP Templeton Area Auto Tech Pete Kennedy was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and is undergoing aggressive treatment to battle this horrible disease.

Kennedy is a single father of two daughters, has worked for the CHP for over 20 years and is a beloved member of the Shandon community and CHP Templeton Area family.

To help ease the financial burden associated with ongoing medical treatment, the Templeton Area Squad Club 740 has organized a drive-thru barbecue and raffle fundraiser. This event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m.

The barbecue will include Santa Maria-style tri-tip, beans, salad, bread, dessert, and a soft drink. The barbecue tickets are $15 each and delivery may be an option.

The raffle includes a $1,000 Visa gift card (donated by D&S), a Glock Model 19, 9mm handgun (donated by Rooster’s Firearms), a Yeti Tundra 45 hard cooler, a Green Mountain BBQ Grill, an Oso Libre Winery basket, a See’s Candy basket, two $100 gift certificates to Cowgirl Café, and more great prizes.

Raffle tickets are being sold for $20 each or seven for $100.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Templeton CHP and SLO CHP Offices, at Rooster’s Firearms in Templeton, or via Venmo @CHP-740, call the office and leave contact information. For any questions, call 805-434-1822.

