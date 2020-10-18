Keeping with the theme of sharing our Family Traditions through the Holidays, Halloween is one of our all-time favorites! Spooky decorations fill our home; pumpkin carving leads to roasting salted seeds that get stuck in our teeth and, of course, picking out fun costumes.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s plans to enjoy our annual outings have changed a bit, but happily, one that we truly look forward to each year remains! Mark Russo and his family transform their home each year into their annual Halloween Spooktacular! He shared with me that he started working on this year’s event back in March, “erecting a mini ghost town with all the lights, sights, and frights that folks like to see.”





This year due to the pandemic, they will not be giving out candy; however, we can all still enjoy the spooky sights in true 2020 fashion by driving by.

Mark did say there is plenty of room for parking for those who want to walk up and experience it in person. It is advised to follow state and county COVID-19 safety guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.

The Halloween Spectacular started on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and ends on Halloween Night that will include EXTRA Special Effects!

As I mentioned, Mark and his family create this Spooktacular Event each year as a wonderful contribution to our community. They do not charge anything; there are no acknowledgments that they seek; it is purely done out of the love they have for this fun holiday and seeing the joy in all of us as we visit night after night. Mark and his family are a true testament to the people who live within our resilient communities. We thank the Russo Family for keeping the tradition alive, especially during this challenging year.

You can visit the Halloween Spooktacular at 7720 Cortez Avenue, Atascadero, and be sure to follow his Facebook page @markrussojr for updates and new features!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related