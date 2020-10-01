SAN LUIS OBISPO — SLO Food Bank has officially launched the annual Turkey Trot but it is virtual this year.

Historically, the SLO Food Bank has hosted 2-mile walks and 5-mile runs in Avila Beach and in Pismo Beach. As many as 1,500 people gathered to inspire one another to be grateful for the meal they would enjoy later in the day and raise money for those who are not as fortunate.

This year, participants can still register for the Turkey Trot taking place at 8:30 am on Thanksgiving morning by registering online at slofoodbank.org. Participants are encouraged to complete a walk, run or hike on their own or with family and closest friends at a location of their choice.

All proceeds raised will provide holiday meals to families in need. The SLO Food Bank can quadruple one dollar’s purchasing power through bulk purchasing agreements, gleaning operations, donations, grants, and other programs. Every donated dollar SLO Food Bank receives provides seven nutritious meals to those grappling with hunger.

Every participant will receive one event t-shirt and one pair of DryMax socks. Participants can pick up their items on Friday, November 20, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Cuesta College North County Campus (2800 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles) or at the SLO Food Bank warehouse (1180 Kendall Road, San Luis Obispo). To ensure that participants receive their preferred t-shirt size, they are encouraged to register by October 29. However, registration for the event will be open up to Thanksgiving morning.

Each participant will also enter a raffle for a chance to win one of five $50 Running Warehouse gift cards. Selfie enthusiasts are encouraged to post their picture on the official fundraising page or their team page for another chance to win one of five $50 Running Warehouse gift cards.

This annual event raises awareness about food insecurity in our community and raises vital funds to provide nourishment and cheer to individuals and families during the holidays. Participants can create a team or an individual fundraising page to share with their friends and family easily. Fabulous incentive prizes are available for certain fundraising milestones but can also be forfeited to have the entire fundraising effort purchase holiday meals.

For more information about this year’s Turkey Trot, visit slofoodbank.org, contact Claire Levine at clevine@slofoodbank.org or call 805-238-4664.

