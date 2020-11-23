SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of San Luis Obispo County Planning Commissioner Dawn Ortiz-Legg to the District 3 seat on the County’s Board of Supervisors.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg

Ortiz-Legg will fill the seat left vacant following the death of Supervisor Adam Hill in August. County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong must swear her in. No date for the swearing-in has been set yet.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Dawn Ortiz-Legg in the past, in various capacities,” said Lynn Compton, County Board Chair and District 4 Supervisor. “I look forward to continuing that relationship in her new role, and have already called and congratulated her.”

Ortiz-Legg has a background in public affairs, regulatory compliance, and project management. Since 2010, she has supported a portfolio of utility-scale solar projects in San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Barbara and Kern counties.

Ortiz-Legg holds a bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University, and a master’s degree in international public policy from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

She has served on various community organizations, including the SLO County Economic Vitality Corporation, the SLO International Film Festival, Rabobank Customer Advisory Group, and the SLO County Council of Governments Citizen’s Transportation Committee.

