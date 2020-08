SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported its 20th COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

The SLO County resident who died was in their 80s and had chronic health conditions.

SLO County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its overall total to 2,579 cases with 2,131 recovered. It’s the second straight day that new cases were below 10.

Current hospitalizations fell to 19 with five in intensive care.

