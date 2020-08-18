Training to last into evening hours, surrounding area may experience increased noise levels

CAMP ROBERTS — There will be increased military training activity that is likely to be loud at Camp Roberts from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26. Training that includes artillery and explosive noises could last into the evening hours.

Camp Roberts is the California National Guard’s primary training post. The post serves as a training site for other Armed Forces components, civilian law enforcement and emergency response agencies.

