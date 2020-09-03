SAN LUIS OBISPO – District Attorney Dan Dow announced that following a thorough review of the criminal investigation, charges have been filed against two individuals involved in the protest occurring on July 21.

Ms. Tianna Isis Aratawentworth is charged with thirteen misdemeanor counts, including one count of unlawful assembly, one count of disturbing the peace, six counts of obstruction of a thoroughfare, and five counts of false imprisonment.

Mr. Elias Bautista is charged with one felony count of resisting an executive officer by force or violence and two misdemeanor counts of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer for his acts committed against three individual peace officers.

“The filing of these charges is solidly based on the duty of the District Attorney to hold individuals accountable for their actions when their conduct exceeds the bounds of the law,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Ms. Aratawentworth’s and Mr. Bautista’s conduct in this instance was not peaceful, but instead, it violated the law by depriving other individuals in our community of their right to enjoy liberty.”

Ms. Aratawentworth and Mr. Bautista are scheduled to be arraigned in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The investigation into the events of July 21 is ongoing and may result in additional charges against other individuals.

It is important to note that every criminal defendant is legally presumed innocent until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.





A copy of the filed complaints can be accessed here: Aratawentworth and Bautista.

For media inquiries, please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth, (805) 781-5819.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related