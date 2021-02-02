SAN LUIS OBISPO –The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is excited to welcome Cal Poly botanist, Dr. Jenn Yost, for a discussion on how California’s plants are shifting their flowering times in response to a warmer or drier world. See how natural history collections allow us to look into the past to see what plants were up to 100 years ago. Find out how you can get involved from home!

Capturing California’s Flowers: Natural History in the Digital Age will be a Zoom talk on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. A donation of $5 for SLOBG members and $10 for the public is suggested. Register and learn more at slobg.org.

Dr. Jenn Yost is a faculty member at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, California in the Biology department. Jenn is a botanist and director of the Hoover Herbarium, a collection of dried plant specimens. She teaches general botany, plant taxonomy, and field botany. She is leading a statewide effort to digitize herbarium specimens for the student of flowering time and has spearheaded the creation of a new database the CCH2 where anyone can access the data.

To learn more visit slobg.org or the SLO Botanical Garden Facebook page.

