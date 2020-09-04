PASO ROBLES — Families looking for in-person learning opportunities for their children can take advantage of a new science program called Science-Dipity in the Park happening on Wednesdays at Centennial Park this fall. The classes for families and individual children will be offered in three sessions beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16.

During Science-Dipity in the Park for Families, children ages 4-8 are invited to bring their family to Centennial Park for their own personal 30-minute science class (between 8:30 a.m. and noon). Science-Dipity’s founder Tim Baker will guide families as they create a science artifact together including a blow ball pipe, tornado tube, a bubble-window and much more. These enriching four-week outdoor sessions happen on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 16, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18 for $80 registration plus a $32 materials fee per session.

For young scientists ages 7-11, Baker will offer the Science-Dipity in the Park Science Academy outdoors at Centennial Park with social distancing practices and plenty of hands-on, materials intensive science exploration. These enriching four-week sessions happen on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 16, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18. The curriculum will introduce concepts in fluid-dynamics, topology and math, chemistry, forces, energy, motion and physiology with engaging activities that encourage creative thinking and discovery. Registration for each session is $120 plus a $50 materials fee.

“At a time when so many families are distance learning, these classes are designed to provide a return to in-person instruction in an engaging and joyful way,” commented Tim Baker, Founder of Science-Dipity, Inc. “In the face of the present pandemic, we have redesigned our popular science offerings to incorporate all of the current safety guidelines making science discovery not only possible but inspirational all while six feet apart.

Early bird discounts of $20 are available for those who register by Wednesday, Sept. 9 for session one, Wednesday, Sept. 30 for session two and Wednesday, Nov. 4 for session three. A 10% sibling discount is also available as are need based scholarships. Advance registration is strongly recommended as class size for both programs is limited. Visit prcity.com/recreationonline and search “science” to learn more and reserve your space.

Call Paso Robles Recreation Services at 805-237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com with questions or to request additional information.

