Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association urges support of 11th Annual Small Business Saturday

PASO ROBLES — The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, that, as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, it will encourage everyone to support their downtown, neighbor-owned businesses.

As part of Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov. 28 and all holiday season long, Paso Robles Downtown shops are expected to be fully decorated, and streets and City Park will be decorated as well. American Express created the Shop Small Saturday program in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.

Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to come Downtown and visit with children in the Downtown City Park Holiday House from Dec. 6-24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Face masks and social distancing are required.

This year’s celebration is the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday. Consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $120 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just 10 days alone.

To drive shoppers to Shop Small this Nov. 28, Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association is participating in the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities.

According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95% reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season. Downtown Paso Robles has participated in Shop Small Saturday since 2010.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.

