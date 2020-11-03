PRPD is looking for a person of interest, a local transient

PASO ROBLES — Rocks were reportedly thrown through the windows of three businesses and a county office in Paso Robles, the Paso Robles Police Department reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 3.

PRPD Cmdr. Caleb Davis stated that nothing was stolen after the windows were broken at the Department of Social Services San Luis Obispo County Paso Robles office on Spring Street, Brown Butter Cookie Company at the corner of Park and 12th streets, Hearing Solutions Hearing Aid Center on Spring Street or a real estate office.

Davis said they are looking for a person of interest, a local transient, who had been arrested or charged with similar vandalism five times this year.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call PRPD at 805-237-6464.

