As of 7 am this morning, CAL Fire reports that the River Fire is now at 76% containment. A total of 48,732 acres burned, 13 structures damaged, 30 structures destroyed, and 4 firefighters were injured.

Damage Breakdown: Single Residences: 11 Damaged, 13 Destroyed; Other Minor Structures: 2 Damaged, 17 Destroyed

According to CAL Fire, infrared technology is being used to assist with detecting hidden fire and hot spots that are not seen to the eye. Crews continue to work on reinforcing containment lines along Arroyo Seco Rd.

Fire fighting resources are beginning to return to their respective Units or reassigned to other incidents.

Air quality around Monterey County has improved to “normal” level with air quality levels of “good.”

All orders have been lifted at this time.

To learn more ways to prevent sparking a wildfire, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.

For Red Cross information, please call 211.

