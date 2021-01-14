ORDER THE REUBENESQUE OR DADDY-O FROM RED SCOOTER AND GET 25% OFF EACH SANDWICH.

Fun Facts About the Pastrami Sandwich

· When served, the deli typically slices the pastrami and places it between two slices of rye bread. Sometimes, the classic New York deli sandwich (pastrami on rye) is served with coleslaw and Russian dressing.

· When pastrami and coleslaw combine, it’s called a Rachel sandwich. Similar to a Reuben which is made with corned beef and sauerkraut.

· In Los Angeles, they serve the classic pastrami sandwich with hot pastrami right out of the steamer. They slice it very thin and wet from the brine then layered on double-baked Jewish-style rye bread. It is traditionally accompanied by yellow mustard and pickles.

· In Salt Lake City, in the early 1960s, Greek immigrants introduced a hamburger topped with pastrami and a special sauce. This pastrami burger remains a staple of local burger chains in Utah.

