After a three and one-half week-long jury trial, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Jess Drue Brasuell III (59) guilty of 20 felony counts, including multiple sex crimes on four child victims, possession of child pornography, and providing narcotic drugs to minors.

District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Friday that a San Luis Obispo County jury found Atascadero resident Jess Drue Brasuell (DOB 03/07/1961) guilty of 20 felony counts, including meeting a minor for lewd purposes, committing a lewd act on a child, rape of a minor by use of drugs, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, forced oral copulation of a minor, sexual penetration with a foreign object, providing harmful matter to a minor with sexual intent, photographing and filming a minor for sexual purposes, possession of child pornography and providing narcotic drugs to a minor.

The conviction was the result of Brasuell’s sexual misconduct with four juvenile females between the ages of 15 and 17. Brasuell was 56 years old at the time.

“We thank the jury for serving during this pandemic and for their efforts listening to this tragic and emotional case,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “All of this sexual predators’ victims demonstrated remarkable courage by reporting the crimes and participating in the criminal justice process necessary to bring this predator to justice. These convictions should encourage all victims of sexual assault to report the crimes to law enforcement so that the perpetrators can be held accountable.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 8 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court, the Honorable Judge Matthew Guerrero presiding. Brasuell faces years in state prison for his convictions. The District Attorney’s Office will seek the maximum term of punishment.

The Atascadero Police Department investigated the case with the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation aid. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Christopher B. White.

A copy of the charging document can be found here. A copy of the defendant’s booking photo can be found here.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at (805)781.5819 with any questions.

