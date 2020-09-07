CAl Fire reported a fire at Camp Sierra Road and Reddin Road, and Northeast of Shaver Lake that started on Sept. 4, now being referred to as the Creek Fire.

Last reported, 45,500 acres burned and 0% contained.

According to the Clovis Fire Department, as of this morning, they have 6 personnel on this fire that is at 45,000 acres and 0% containment. We also have 9 additional personnel on other fires throughout the state.

A special thank you to all the firefighters that are working in what will be very harsh conditions, terrain, and temperatures.

CAL Fire Statewide Fire Summary as of Sept. 6

While firefighters continue to make progress on the series of lightning wildfires and complexes, several new major wildfires ignited yesterday, forcing evacuations. As of this morning, over 14,800 firefighters are battling 23 major fires and lightning complexes in California. CAL FIRE increased staffing in preparation for critical fire weather in multiple areas of the State, which aided in 38 new wildfires’ initial attack. Yesterday, three new major wildfires broke out in Fresno, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties. While firefighters continue their battle on the current major wildfires, CAL FIRE and fire departments across the State remain prepared for potentially more significant wildfires due to critical fire weather.

Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, there have been nearly 14,000 lightning strikes. There have been more than 900 new wildfires during this time period, which have now burned over 1.6 million acres. There have 8 fatalities and nearly 3,300 structures destroyed.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings for this weekend and into next week due to potential critical fire weather, including strong gusty wind and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect across much of the Inland Empire down through San Diego today through Sunday. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect this evening across the mountains of Santa Barbara to Los Angeles County. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Modoc County starting Monday. A Fire Weather Watch across much of Northern California, including the Bay Area, and the Eastern Sierra to the Mojave Desert, starts Monday.

Are you prepared if a wildfire should strike nearby? With Red Flag conditions in many parts of the state over the next few days, fires in these areas can spread rapidly. Making quick and safe evacuation is critical to protecting your life and your family. To learn ways to be prepared, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.







Creek Fire 0% Contained. Photos Courtesy of Clovis Fire Department.

