Aaron Hogue, part owner of Hogue Inc, died in the crash at the age of 61

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles local and part owner of Hogue Inc. Aaron Hogue (61) died Sunday, Sept. 18, while racing his L-29 Ballista in the Reno Air Racing Association’s (RARA) Stihl National Championship Air Races.

Hogue, who won Rookie of the Year during last year’s races, died when his jet suddenly crashed into the ground during his last race. He was the only person involved in the crash. According to Flying Magazine, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have opened an investigation into the accident. RARA has halted all races at this time.

Alongside his brother Pat, Hogue carried on their father Guy Hogue’s business making firearm accessories, expanding the Paso Robles-based business to Henderson, Nevada, and developing numerous game-changing products. His son Neil Hogue worked alongside him as part owner of the Hogue Inc companies as well as Jim Bruhns.

Please see a future article in Paso Robles Press and Paso Robles Magazine on the life of Aaron Hogue.

