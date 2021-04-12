William James “Jim” Koser of Paso Robles, CA, passed away at his home on February 12, 2021. He was 71.

Jim was born April 14, 1949, to parents William and Betty Koser and grew up in Albany, CA. He was a talented leather craftsman who enjoyed music, photography, humor, film, and baseball.

A dedicated, lifelong civil servant, Jim worked in the finance departments for the cities of Richmond and Alameda, CA. In late 1994, he accepted the position of Finance Director for the city of Morro Bay, CA, where he worked until his retirement.

Jim had an affinity for Morro Bay — the natural beauty, the community, and especially the staff. Ethics were paramount to him, and he valued his time as a member of the Rotary Club and serving on various committees.

An avid fan of the San Francisco Giants, Jim also coached both his sons’ little league baseball teams for a number of years and served on the league’s board.

Jim truly enjoyed spending time with his family, and later, walking his beloved dog “Buster.”

He will be remembered for his charitable work and the countless lives he touched with his respect, encouragement, and empathy.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen; two sons, Sean-Thomas and Brian James; sister Susan Lease; brother John Koser; and cherished extended family.

We will all miss “Gentleman Jim” so very much.

At his request, there will be a Celebration of Life at Lake Tahoe when loved ones can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his Honor to CAPSLO Adult Center in Paso Robles or your local Little League baseball team.

