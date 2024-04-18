Gregg Stoulil passed away at age 81 on March 28, 2024. Gregg bravely battled Pulmonary Fibrosis for decades and has now joined his brothers Gordon “Gordy” Stoulil and George Stoulil. Greg continued to bless everyone who knew him with his grand smile despite his battles.

Gregg was born in Portland, Oregon, in 1943, grew up in Shadow Hills, California, and settled in Paso Robles, California, in 1985, where he spent most of his time exploring and pursuing many of his creative ideas and dreams.

Gregg was an amazing and proud father to his son, Aris Stoulil, who was the highlight of his life.

Gregg’s passions included singing and listening to opera, singing at St Rose Church and Chapel on the Hill, participating in the local community theaters, gold prospecting, cooking cultural delights, and bringing many ideas to life. Gregg loved his family with all his heart, including his adopted family, which includes nine grandchildren and their Grandma Carol Burbank.

Gregg was the oldest of eight siblings. He is survived by his son Aris Stoulil, twin sister Frances Mary Thomas, his brothers Donald Arthur Stoulil and Richard Donny Stoulil, sister Suzanne Marie Snyder, and many nieces and nephews.

Rosary and Mass will be held on April 23, 2024, at 2:00 pm at St. Rose of Lima, 820 Creston Rd. Paso Robles, Ca.

