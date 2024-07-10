Chief Warrant Officer 4 William “Dennis” Mahoney passed away on July 3, 2024, in Templeton, California. He was 87 years old.

His Army National Guard career lasted over 42 years. He began his career by joining ROTC in high school in 1954, and during college, he joined the Army National Guard. He was active until February 1997.

Stationed at the Nike Missile site at Pacifica, California until 1975, transferred to MATES Camp Roberts and the 351st Service & Supply Co. at Camp San Luis Obispo. In 1993, reactivated for Operation Desert Storm, Desert Freedom & Iraqi Freedom as well as domestic responses. Internationally, he was part of the military exercises Freedom Shield in South Korea and exercises in Italy.

Dennis was a loving son of Willie and Vi Mahoney. Brother to David, father to Debi, Karen & Dale, and grandfather to Nicole, Beau, Ben, Josh, Sophia, Katya, Maddy, and Sam. Great grandfather to CeCe.

An avid sports fan, especially San Francisco teams. He also considered himself an amateur winemaker and loved to BBQ with his family and friends. He will be missed.

Services will be held at 9 a.m. on July 15, 2024, at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446, followed by an Honor Guard burial at Paso Robles District Cemetery, 45 Nacimiento Rd, Paso Robles, CA.

