On August 9, 2023, Vernon Leon Sullivan, 58, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, love, and country music. He was born on February 26, 1965, in Atascadero, to Bill and Yvonne Sullivan, who preceded him in death, as did his brother, Dan Sullivan. Vernon was an added blessing to our family and all families he touched. Captivating hearts with his kindness, radiant charm, and infectious laughter.

Vernon is survived by siblings: Jerri (Norris) Burk of Montana; Rick Norris of Fresno; Ginger (Sullivan) Allison of Shell Beach; Janet (Norris) Johansson of Texas; Dale Sullivan of Washington; Rodney Norris of Missouri; and Verena (Sullivan) Douglas of Oregon. He leaves behind 33 nieces and nephews, an abundance of great-nieces and nephews, and endless cousins.

Vernon graduated from Atascadero High School in 1983. He dedicated over 25 years of his career to NCI Affiliates and Options Family Services. Vernon enjoyed his work at Hearst Castle and their Campground, Albertsons, and the Rest Stops on HWYs 101 and 46. One of the highlights of his career was the opportunity to swim in the Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle.

In High School, Vernon was a master of Checkers; he effortlessly “kicked everyone’s butt.” He enjoyed all board games, especially Aggravation, playing for hours with anyone who dared. There was always endless laughter and arguments as to who would win this time; it was Vernon, it was always Vernon due to his “cheatin’ dice,” as his loved ones liked to tease. During any game, you could him shout, “Out-ta site Dyno-mite.” Vernon loved to bowl and was also great at pool.

While living in Kaufman, TX, Vernon loved helping his sister, Janet, work her farm and feed the animals. He also found support and guidance from Brother Billy Portley of the Love Fellowship Church.

We invite all who were touched by Vernon’s presence to join together in a Celebration of Life at the Atascadero Moose Lodge on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 2-6 PM.

Vernon will be remembered for his love of family, friends, loud voice, infectious laughter and smile, and playing board games. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...