Velmalee “Vel” Carol Miller 1936-2025

It is with great sadness that her family gives notice of the peaceful passing of Velmalee “Vel” Carol Miller on the evening of January 9, 2025, at her home in Atascadero, CA.

Vel was born in Wisconsin in January 1936 to parents Clarence and Celia. Her family later moved to California and settled on a small ranch in Fair Oaks. After Clarence’s passing, Celia and Vel moved to Los Angeles, where Vel met Warren Miller in 1953. They were married in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where Warren was stationed in the Navy.

The newlyweds became crew members sailing the Hawaiian Islands and honeymooning on a 106ft schooner named the “Dwyn Wen,” the namesake of their first daughter, Jennifer Dwyn, who was born in Hawaii.

Their adventures then took them to Joseph, Oregon, where their second child, Andrea, was born. There, they managed the Lightning Creek, a 12,000-acre cattle ranch, for the Walter Brennan family. Vel cooked for all the ranch hands, and Warren was the foreman of the ranch. After leaving Oregon, they moved back to California, where Matt and Stuart were born.

Since childhood, Vel had always enjoyed creating artwork. Now, with four kids underfoot, she continued to draw and paint and also started teaching painting classes in a small garage studio Warren built for her. Warren’s mother, Mary, saw the great potential in Vel and, along with a number of renowned western artists, convinced her to start exhibiting her art. With determination and hard work, Vel became a notable artist, “depicting the West through the eyes of a woman,” the softer side of the rugged old West.

Vel’s paintings were shown in the most prestigious galleries and museums, which took her and Warren all over the world. Their adventures include many welcomed visits to Indian homelands, photographing, trading, and learning about Native American life. Vel was even known to hand deliver her art to European dignitaries to ensure safe transport and, of course, to travel and meet new friends abroad.

Vel loved music and gatherings and was usually invited on stage to sing and play her guitar with the band at her various shows. She was a featured artist at the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Western Art Shows and Paso Gatherings held at the Pioneer Museum.

Vel donated her artwork to many organizations here in our local area and was a proud, long-time member of her much-adored San Luis Obispo County Cattlewomen.

One of Vel’s local achievements was the creation of her monumental sculpture, “Reward for Valor,” which honors first responders and is displayed at the Paso Robles Police and Fire Center. The installation and ceremony remain one of the highlights of her artistic journey.

Vel was adored by her husband Warren (72 years together), her family, and anyone who had the opportunity to know her and her welcoming heart.

Vel’s beautiful smile and loving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A quote that Vel was fond of: “Life is a continuance. You may lose a loved one, then you have new birth. I think you become a little bit of everybody you’ve ever loved.”

Vel’s love of life and the beauty that surrounded her will be forever remembered by her husband, Warren Miller; four children, Jennifer Dwyn Skophammer (Paul), Andrea Lynn Emery-Drayton (Steven), Matt Miller (Tammy), Stuart Mitchell Miller (Becky); eight grandchildren, Lauren Malan (Derek), John Alton Emery (Katie), (Kevin Mclaughlin), Dane Skophammer (Kyrra), Marley Miller (Shannon), Maddie Miller Styler (Max), Robert Miller, Fulton Miller (Becca), and Spencer Drayton; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and other family members she loved.

Vel was preceded by her father, Clarence; mother, Celia; and brother, Bob. Granddaughter Ashley Ann Emery McLaughlin and her son-in-law, John A Emery.

A celebration of Life will be held sometime in the spring, TBA, at Warren and Vel’s “Hayfork Ranch” in Atascadero.

Velmalee “Vel” Carol Miller 1936-2025

