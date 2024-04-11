Trina L. Parry, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and my rock-steady companion, wife, lover, and friend of 48 years, passed away gently in our Paso Robles home with hospice care on Easter Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Trina was an angel here on earth, and her positive light was shed for all to see. She was a special lady, liked by everyone she ever met, and it is with profound sadness that her husband and companion will now be continuing along life’s road without her beautiful presence at his side.

Thank you to the staff at Twin Cities Community Hospital for their compassion and professionalism and to Central Coast Home Health and Hospice for their most able, compassionate, and professional help in caring for my wife, without which I could not have coped with this burden.

May she ever rest in eternal peace.

