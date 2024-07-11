Timothy Hudson Hacking passed away on May 1, 2024, at the age of 77, due to unexpected health complications.

Born on July 17, 1946, in Missouri, to Tom and Lorene Hacking, Tim was one of four children, alongside Tom, later Tami, and Tucker. After World War II, the family relocated to Los Angeles. Tim played baseball in high school and later at San Diego State University. An avid surfer, he spent his young adult life surfing and exploring the Baja and California coastline.

Tim began his career as a teacher before transitioning to a long career as a General Contractor in San Luis Obispo County. He had a significant impact on the area’s growth and development from the 1970s to 2010s and was known for his incredible work ethic, strong personality, and passion for building.

Tim was a beloved father and grandfather. He leaves behind four children, Kimberly Dougherty, Adam Hacking, Spirit Diener, Matthew Warren, and his treasured grandchildren, Anthony and Emma Hacking and Iris and Silva Diener. Tim took great pride and joy in his family and was comforted by their presence at the time of his passing.

Tim lived a colorful life, rich with freedom, joy, and family. His passion for surfing and the ocean remained constant until the very end. We trust he has now found peace, reunited with his beloved parents and friends who passed before him.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in the Rose Garden at the Paso Robles Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Paso Market Walk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...