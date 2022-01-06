Thomas Edward Stanley passed away to eternal life on Friday, December 31, 2021, in San Luis Obispo, CA. Tom resided in Atascadero, CA. Tom was born in King City on April 2, 1965, to Marion & Viola Stanley. Tom was the oldest of four children. He grew up in King City, attended San Lucas Elementary, and graduated from King City High School in 1984. Tom resided and worked in King City at King City Glass for 21 years. In 1995, he married Karen, the love of his life. Tom and Karen have two children, Brook & Shane Stanley. Fourteen years ago, Tom and Karen moved their family to Atascadero, CA.

After a few more years at King City Glass, he started his second career in Law Enforcement at the Department of State Hospitals – Atascadero in 2007. Graduating from Department of Police Services Academy 012 as a Hospital Police Officer. Tom worked in both custodial and patrol positions before accepting an Administrative Assignment as a Transportation Officer. Tom volunteered at the San Luis Obispo Special Olympics opening ceremony and awarded many Special Olympic Athletes. Tom continued to advance in his career, became a Field Training Officer, and dedicated his time to training newly hired officers. Tom put care and compassion into his work as a Police Officer and recently was promoted to a supervisory role as a Hospital Police Sergeant. He was known for his kind smile and great personality. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Tom enjoyed fishing, bike riding, camping, water skiing, and spending time with his family. He loved spending his free time going on adventures. Tom wasn’t a stranger to anyone, and often he was found making people laugh. Tom created lifelong friendships with many people.

Tom is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Brook and son Shane, Parents Marion and Viola Stanley, Brothers Doug and Bill & his Sister Gwen. He is survived by many nephews, nieces, family, and friends.

End of Watch 1630 hours on December 31, 2021

A Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, January 11, 2022, followed by a Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Eddington Funeral Services Chapel, 429 Bassett St., King City.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

