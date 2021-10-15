Steven “Erb” Eugene Erb, 65, of Redfield, SD, peacefully passed away on October 13, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. His memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield. Pastor Kody Bullock will officiate. The service will be live-streamed to the funeral home’s website. Click Here

Born in Paso Robles, California, he was the son of Gene and Mary Ann (Jordan) Erb. He was a graduate of Templeton High School Class of 1974. He was dedicated and enjoyed his lifetime career as a carpet installer.

Steve was a friend to all, and music was in his heart. He was an avid sports fan, always keeping up with Sports Center and cheering on the Angels and the Rams. In addition, he was always up for a good political debate, had a knack for collecting special antiques, and regularly watched Western movies.

Steve had the honor to provide care for his late wife Phyllis (St. George) Erb during her cancer journey. He later married his “beautiful bride” Deb (Brown) Erb and was blessed with a loving family and precious fur babies. The compassion and love he had for his grandchildren and fur babies was like no other. His most cherished role of all was being a proud grandpa.

His kindness, quick wit, and sense of humor were a true gift that touched everyone he met. He was always positive and lived life to the fullest with determination to the end. Steve was blessed with valuable friends who were dedicated to helping throughout his cancer journey. The gratitude Steve had for the exceptional care provided by his wife and the healthcare team is extraordinary.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters: Shawnmarie Lewis and Shannon Krumvieda; five grandchildren: Kyla Burt, Justice Scott, Paige Burt, Tayden Burt, and DeJuan Hampton; mother; four siblings: Lori (Ron) Domingos, Tony (Diane) Erb, Darron (Sheila) Erb, Kenny (Angie) Erb; sister-in-law, Wendy Erb; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, father, brother Mike Erb, and fur babies: Butler and Lucy Loo.

