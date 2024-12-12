Steven Craig Wright passed away in his home on October 21, 2024, in Atascadero. Steve was born on January 20, 1950, to Donna Knoph and Donald Wright. His father was killed in the Korean War while serving in the military. His family moved to the Bay Area shortly thereafter, and Steve was raised in Oakland, CA. Steve’s mother remarried, and Steve was the first of four sons. The family moved to Paso Robles, CA, in the late 1960s when they bought and operated a local motel.

In 1972, Steve returned to the Bay Area to work, and then in 1980, he returned to Atascadero and managed the Paso Robles K-Mart until 2003. He enjoyed golfing, TV and movies, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Giants. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and preferred quiet, private get-togethers.

Steve is survived by his brother, Sean Knoph, nephews, Stabler and Cooper Knoph, and sisters-in-law, Muriel Yanez-Knoph and Lori Martin. He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Knoph, his father, Donald Wright, and brothers Jeffrey Knoph and Greg Wright.

