Sheryl Lee Tatreau (Metson) passed away surrounded by her beloved family on January 26, 2025, in Templeton, CA. She was 77 years old.

Sheryl was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA, on March 6, 1947, to George and Alice Metson. It was there she met and later married her husband of 49 years, Steve Lee Tatreau. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve, and her beloved son, Steven Lee Tatreau.

Sheryl is survived by three children: Ali Marie Tatreau-Paddock (spouse Mike), Jodi Tatreau (spouse Bill Sogaard), and Justin Tatreau. Sheryl was beloved “Grammie” to Savannah Tatreau, Garrett Perkins, Lindsey Paddock, Camryn Kay, Ally Paddock, and great-grandson Asher Grietens. She will be dearly missed by sister Charlotte Randopoulos (Candy), sister-in-law Donna Tuttle, nieces and nephews, and dear childhood friends Angie Preuit and Pat McMichaels.

Sheryl worked many years as an accomplished beautician and later traveled to various locations for her husband’s work. She called Kenai, Alaska, and Atascadero, CA, home for most of her adult years.

First and foremost, Sheryl was a dedicated wife and mother. She always supported her family with unconditional love. She treasured her grandchildren and loved being called “Grammie.” An avid gardener, she loved working in her beautiful yard, passing down that skill and love to her grandchildren. Sheryl gave her family and friends a brighter, better life filled with sweet memories. She leaves behind a legacy of strength and love.

Sheryl will be dearly remembered in countless ways by her family and all who knew her. When thinking of Sheryl, remember her with joy and happiness, as that is who she was and how she would want to be remembered.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sheryl’s name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Click Here

