Seth Warren Abate, born July 25, 1984, went home to the Lord on April 19, 2021.

Seth was raised in South Atascadero by his mother Janet and father Chris alongside his two younger brothers: Jared and Nathan.

Seth was blessed with a natural athletic talent and good looks. He was very quick to learn to read and write and use mathematics at a young age. He could master video games and was fearless when building tree forts with his brothers and friends.

As a teenager, Seth had many friends and was well-liked. He enjoyed exercising and playing sports. He also enjoyed spending time with his close friends and with his girlfriend Ashley and her son.

Throughout his twenties and into his thirties, Seth battled drug addiction and, in the end, was overtaken. His family is comforted knowing that he had known Jesus and will one day be reunited.

A memorial service open to family and friends will be held Saturday, May 1 at 11:00 am at Life Community Church 3770 Roth way, Templeton, Ca.

